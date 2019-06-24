By Laman Ismayilova

A fascinating pre-party of Zhara International Music Festival has been held at the Sea Breeze recreation center on the coast of the Caspian Sea.

The pre-party traditionally gathered artists who will shine at the Zhara Festival this year.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Brilliant Dadashova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Aygun Kazimova, Eurovision 2011 winner Nigar Jamal, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan at Eurovision Aysel Mammadova (AISEL), Chingiz Mustafayev, Samra Rahimli, Dilara Kazimova and other singers performed at the pre-party, Trend Life reported.

The local singers shared the same stage with Russian singers and music bands, including SEREBRO and MBAND, CYGO (Leonid Vakulchuk), Irina Nelson, Lusya Chebotina and DJ TWINS (twin sisters Anna and Christina Grushinas). Wonderful atmosphere and great music left no one indifferent.

Zhara International Music Festival 2019 offers its guests four days of non-stop entertainment at the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 25-28.

Fantastic concerts with more than 80 artists, incredible light shows and much more await music lovers.

This year, the festival organizers promise to go on a record and significantly exceed the scale of previous years: in addition to the main stage, two pools with two large stages will be installed on the Caspian coast. In addition, the food court zone and VIP zone will be expanded.

In late May, some participants of Zhara already plunged into the beloved atmosphere in Moscow: pre-party ahead of the festival was held there.

The hosts of the evening were Yana Koshkina and Konstantin Tarasyuk, who greeted the organizers of the annual Zhara festival, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps and the founder of the Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Gluk’oZa, Jasmin, Stas Mikhailov, Nyusha, Mitya Fomin, Alexander Panayotov, Alena Apina were among the Moscow pre-party participants.

Russian singers Rita Dakota, EMIN, Elina Chaga, Natan, Doni, Irina Nelson and many others performed at the pre-party. The event was also attended by Yuri Aksyuta, Araz Agalarov, Igor Matvienko, Steven Seagal, Yana Churikova, Yuliya Baranovskaya and others. Stunning red carpet and wonderful performances left no one indifferent.

---

