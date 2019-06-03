By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani movie "The Salty Sea Dog" by Murad Abiyev has won Vitruvian Award at DaVinci International Film Festival held in Los Angeles.

Nasimi Aghayev, Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, received the award on behalf of the short film’s crew, Trend Life reported.

The plot of "The Salty Sea Dog" movie reflects a classical women’s story of betrayal and loneliness.

The woman drives to the beach remembering betrayal by her beloved man and losing her unborn baby. Being unable to resist her pain, the woman wants to commit suicide when she is saved by a stray dog. Two lonely souls start their life together hoping for a better future.

The film was shot by NarimanFilm studio. The scriptwriter is Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova, the operator-director is Kiril Gerra, the producers are Nariman Mammadov and Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova.

The cast includes Natavan Hajiyeva and Azer Aydemir. The movie has been screened at many festivals, including the International Bosphorus Film Festival (Turkey), and Green Vision (Russia).

Besides, short movie was demonstrated at a closed show in Malibu, the U.S.

Actress Natavan Hajiyeva was awarded with the title "Best Actress of Foreign Cinema" at the Women's Only Entertainment Film Festival. Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova won "Best Female Filmmaker Award" at Moscow Indie Film Festival.

Vitruvian Award is a quarterly Award for Best Feature and Short Feature.

Movies are awarded with Leo Award for Best Feature / Short / Documentary or Screenplay, Vitruvian Award for Best Feature and Short Fiction, as well as festival certificate and laurel wreath of the winner (quarterly category).

DaVinci International Film Festival has been held since 2017 and awards the best independent cinema from around the world: from performance to color correction and sound design.

Films are broadcast at the Laemmle Theater in Santa Monica. Moreover, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and parties are held as part of the festival.

