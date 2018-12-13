By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Media Center has completed work on documentary "Miras" (Heritage).

The film is dedicated to the activities of Nobel Brothers' Petroleum Company in Azerbaijan's oil industry, Day.Az reported.

The project was implemented under the sponsorship of the company "Nobel Oil".

The purpose of the film "Miras" is to emphasize the historical role and significance of the activities of the Nobel brothers in Azerbaijan in the development of oil production in the region and in the world. The film aims to promote the history of oil production in Azerbaijan.

The film tells about the achievements of Nobels - the creation of the world's first oil tanker and metal storage tanks for oil and oil products, the launch of the first oil pipeline in Europe in Baku and other innovations.

At the same time, the film speaks of the growing importance of "black gold" as a geostrategic raw material, as well as the increasing geopolitical significance of Azerbaijan in the region.

It traces the current development in Azerbaijan of the heritage of the Nobel brothers and the country's role as a reliable global supplier of energy resources.

The film director and scriptwriter is Zaur Gasimly, operator-director is Vladimir Artemyev, artistic director is Shahin Hasanli.

The film will soon be presented to the public.

Baku Media Center is an innovative company in the media sector of Azerbaijan with experience in several international events. BMC is a multifunctional company that provides a wide range of services in the field of audiovisual production.

The recent works of Baku Media Center include films "Target is Baku. How Hitler Lost the Battle for Oil", "Lifelong Mission", "Under the Single Sun", dedicated to the Year of Multiculturalism, "The Last Meeting" and others.

More information about Baku Media Center can be found on the official website of the company www.bakumediacenter.az, as well as on the company's pages on Facebook, Youtube, Linkedin, Instagram and Twitter.

Beginning from 1875, the Nobel Brothers took an active roll in Azerbaijan's oil industry that started developing apace in the second half of the 19th century.

After detecting oil in the Absheron peninsula, Robert Nobel invested his capital in the oil sector and set up drilling operations. He also bought a small kerosene factory and began refining oil.

The Nobel Brothers company officially began operating in 1879. Set up by Robert, Ludwig and Alfred Nobel, the company became the most authoritative and valuable oil company worldwide.

By the early 20th century, the Nobel Brothers Company had become the dominant oil company in Azerbaijan.

The company had capital equal to 30 million rubles and more than 13 plants (including 6 oil processing plants) from the period of 1914 to 1917. Their total oil production was 76 million pounds in 1916.

The Nobel Brothers were also strong humanitarians, who donated funds to schools and ran a hospital.

Ludvig Nobel worked actively to improve working conditions in his factories.

In 1885, he started a cooperative bank for the workers.

Dining rooms, billiard rooms, libraries and conference rooms were also built for workers.

Moreover, large park, created by brothers still exists in the "Black City".

