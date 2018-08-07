By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani designer Rufat Ismayil will present his new collection "Power of Fire" at New York Fashion Week.

His collection "Power of Fire" will be showcased at the legendary fashion-platform-Spring Studio on September 7.

"Power of Fire" is a collection of the spring / summer season of 2019. It includes 30 outfits. The fashion collection was created manually using semi-precious stones and sophisticated embroidery. In general, about 40 people worked on its creation.

The defile of designer's brand "Afffair" is officially included in the network of events Fashion Week in New York, which occurs for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani fashion.

New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. It is one of four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the "Big 4," along with those in Paris, London and Milan.

Rufat Ismayil (b. 1981 in Baku Azerbaijan) is the Creative Director and Co-Founder of "AFFFAIR" brand. He is involved in the Collection Design and leads the innovative and creative lab of the garment production line.

As a teenager he started modeling for fashion houses, which brought him the title of Best Model of Azerbaijan in 2000. He continued working as a model for major names such as Paco Rabanne and Valentine Yudashkin. Soon his passion for fashion shifted from modeling to creating his own brand.

He decided to move to Istanbul to pursue the launch of his own label. That has been the beginning of "AFFFAIR" as it is now. Rufat is involved in all the areas of establishing a collection. From design and creative direction, to being in charge of the textiles and garment production factory.

Moreover, Rufat Ismayil was recognized as the best Turkish designer by Turkish Association of Fashion Designers.

Rufat presented his unique and imaginative collections in Italy, Iran, Turkey, UAE and other countries.

His men's clothing collection was shown at Pitti Uomo 2015, the most important International event for menswear and men accessories collections.

The world's leading fashion publications, including Vogue magazine (Italy) wrote about fashion collection created by the Azerbaijani designer.

