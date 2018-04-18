By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival on May 2-17.

The festival is timed to the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights which coincided with 10th anniversary of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan.

The festival will be held with the participation of the embassies of the EU member states accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as the Embassies of Switzerland, Norway, Brazil, Costa Rica, Israel, Peru, Moldova, Mexico, USA, Argentina in Azerbaijan.

The second IMAGINE festival will feature a dense calendar of events: musical performances, master classes, a theatre exhibition, film screenings, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors and musicians, who will join the festival.

Notably, the first IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival was held in Baku last October.

A number of well-known film directors, musicians and other artists and performers took part at the festival.

