Bilateral trade between China and Iran drops significantly in 2025
The decline in bilateral trade comes amid broader global economic uncertainties and regional geopolitical tensions, which analysts say have affected both investment flows and trade volumes. Despite the decrease, both countries continue to emphasize strengthening economic ties and exploring new areas of cooperation.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!