Azerbaijan sees 14.6% growth in non-oil export revenues

8 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 14.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The total value of non-oil exports reached $771.9 million, marking a $98.2 million rise, Azernews reports, citing the Media Analysis Center (MTM), based on official data from the State Customs Committee and the State Statistics Committee.

