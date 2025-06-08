Azernews.Az

Sunday June 8 2025

Azerbaijan sees 14.6% growth in non-oil export revenues

8 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees 14.6% growth in non-oil export revenues
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 14.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The total value of non-oil exports reached $771.9 million, marking a $98.2 million rise, Azernews reports, citing the Media Analysis Center (MTM), based on official data from the State Customs Committee and the State Statistics Committee.

