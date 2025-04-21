Azernews.Az

Monday April 21 2025

Azerbaijan’s housing expenditures decline

21 April 2025 14:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s housing expenditures decline
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the first quarter of this year, housing and communal services expenditures in Azerbaijan’s state budget amounted to 38.5 million manat, which is 52% of the allocated amount, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more