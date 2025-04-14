Baku to host IATA Aviation Energy Forum 2025, marking a first for the Caucasus

14 April 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum 2025 will take place in Baku from May 13 to 15, making it the first time this prestigious event is held in the Caucasus region, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL). He emphasized the significance of the forum, stating: “Azerbaijan and AZAL are proud to contribute to the global aviation agenda, expand international partnerships and strengthen our country’s position as the aviation hub of the region by hosting the Aviation Energy Forum.”

The forum will focus on the industry’s key priorities, including enhancing efficiency, promoting innovation, and advancing toward the Net Zero Emissions goal by 2050.

According to Rzayev, the event, supported by AZAL, will bring together representatives from over 50 countries, including more than 60 airlines and 550+ registered participants, making it one of the most influential gatherings in the aviation energy sector.