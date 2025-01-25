Azernews.Az

SOFAZ boosts investments in Chinese yuan for portfolio diversification

25 January 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) is increasing its investments in the Chinese yuan as part of its portfolio diversification strategy, according to Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, Azernews reports.

