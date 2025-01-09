Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan sees notable growth in air travel

9 January 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)
In 2024, Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in air travel, with 3.37 million passengers flying to 42 countries, Azernews reports, citing the report issued by the State Tourism Agency.

