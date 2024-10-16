Russia seeks emergency electricity imports from Azerbaijan and Georgia

16 October 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia has requested the possibility of importing 600 MW of electricity from Azerbaijan and Georgia in case of an emergency, Azernews reports, citing Russian media.

Aleksandra Panina, a member of the Russian energy company "Inter" management board, revealed this during the All-Russian Tariff Conference.

"We have applied to two countries. We have sent a request about the possibility of supply to Azerbaijan and Georgia. We are looking at import possibilities and have inquired about the possibilities of two neighboring power systems for emergency supplies. If emergency situations occur, we would like Georgia and Azerbaijan to be ready to provide 300 MW of energy at the request of the 'System Operator'," Panina explained.

She added that the company is still awaiting a response from both countries.

