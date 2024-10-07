Azerbaijan engages in CIS Coordination Council on tax reforms and digital innovations

7 October 2024 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

A high-level meeting of the Coordination Council of the heads of tax services from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with Azerbaijan actively participating, Azernews reports.

The event brought together top officials from the tax authorities of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Armenia. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Orkhan Nazarli, head of the State Tax Service (DVX/STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, delivered the opening speech, stressing the importance of enhancing payment transparency and streamlining VAT refund procedures through digital solutions. Altynbek Abduvapov, head of the Kyrgyz State Tax Service, and Denis Trefilov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Executive Committee, welcomed participants to the meeting.

In his address, Orkhan Nazarli emphasized the significance of the Coordination Council as a platform for sharing knowledge, organizing tax authority operations, and promoting collaboration among international partners. Nazarli highlighted Azerbaijan's strong focus on tracking developments in the international business environment and its success in implementing advanced tax practices. He underscored the growing influence of the digital economy on tax policy changes worldwide, noting that Azerbaijan's tax system is actively engaged in various digital transformation projects. He expressed the country’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in this area.

Telman Mammadov, Head of the Department of Economic Analysis and Forecasting Implementation Control at DVX, presented "Ensuring Payment Transparency and Applying Digital Solutions to Facilitate VAT Refund." Mammadov elaborated on Azerbaijan's innovative mechanisms for VAT implementation, including the VAT refund project, modern regulations, VAT deposit accounts, and other incentivizing tools designed to improve the country's tax administration.

The meeting participants exchanged experiences on tax administration improvement through the use of information technology and discussed the implementation of new digital projects. The meeting concluded with the approval of the Work Plan for the Coordination Council of the heads of tax services of CIS member states for 2024-2025, paving the way for further collaboration and development in the region's tax policies.

This event showcased Azerbaijan's proactive role in shaping digital tax innovations, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and efficiency in tax services.

