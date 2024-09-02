Kazakhstan to complete Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic line by 2025

2 September 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In 2025, Kazakhstan will finalise a major project to lay a fibre-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced in his national address, Azernews reports.

This development is crucial for enhancing digital infrastructure and connecting to international data corridors, he said. Tokayev emphasised the importance of advancing telecommunication networks, data centres, global cybersecurity standards, and specialist skills. The project, involving a joint venture between AzerTelecom and Kazakhstantelecom, will be a key component of the "Digital Silk Way," a new digital corridor linking Europe and Asia.

The Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic (TCFO) line will run from Aktau, Kazakhstan, to Siyazan, Azerbaijan, with an additional reserve channel from Kurik to Buzovna.

This initiative aims to create a high-capacity data transmission route through the Caspian Sea, bolstering connectivity between Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz