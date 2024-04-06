Azerbaijan indicates rapid increase in voluntary personal insurance

6 April 2024 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Voluntary personal insurance accumulations and payments have increased in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank.

Accumulations in this type of insurance amounted to 64,246,000 manats ($37791764.44) in the months of January and February of this year.

This is 1,828,000 manats ($1075294.11), or 3% less compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In January–February 2023, this indicator amounted to 66,073,000 manats ($38866470.32).

During this period, payments for this type of insurance amounted to 14,353,000 manats ($8442941.12), which is 2,961,000 manats ($1741764.69), or 26% more annually.

In the same period of the previous year, insurance payments amounted to 11,392,000 manats ($6701176.42).

The loss ratio during the reporting period is 22%. The loss ratio has increased by 5% in the past year. In the same period in 2023, the loss ratio was 17%.

The increase in voluntary personal insurance payments in Azerbaijan indicates a growing awareness among individuals regarding the importance of insurance coverage for their personal assets and well-being. This upward trend may be attributed to several factors.

Azerbaijan has experienced steady economic growth in recent years, which has likely increased disposable income levels among its population. With greater financial stability, individuals may be more inclined to invest in voluntary personal insurance to protect their assets and mitigate potential risks.

As living standards improve in Azerbaijan, individuals may prioritise safeguarding their lifestyles and possessions through insurance coverage. This includes insuring valuable assets such as homes, vehicles, and personal belongings against unforeseen events like accidents, theft, or natural disasters.

Efforts by insurance companies, government agencies, and financial institutions to raise awareness about the benefits of insurance coverage may have contributed to the rise in voluntary personal insurance payments. Educational campaigns highlighting the importance of insurance in providing financial security and peace of mind could encourage more people to purchase insurance policies.

Reforms in the insurance sector, including regulatory measures aimed at enhancing consumer protection and improving the accessibility and affordability of insurance products, may have facilitated the growth of voluntary personal insurance in Azerbaijan. These reforms may have streamlined insurance processes, increased transparency, and fostered trust between insurers and policyholders.

Insurers in Azerbaijan may have introduced new and innovative insurance products tailored to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. This diversification of insurance offerings, including customisable policies and bundled coverage options, could appeal to a wider demographic and drive the uptake of voluntary personal insurance.

The increase in voluntary personal insurance payments in Azerbaijan reflects a positive trend in the country's insurance industry, indicating growing demand for financial protection and risk management solutions among individuals. As the insurance market continues to evolve and mature, it is essential for insurers to adapt their products and services to meet the evolving needs of consumers and ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

