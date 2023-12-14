EBRD is ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29 [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29, Azernews reports, citing EBRD's First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink telling at the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in the United Kingdom.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the EBRD for its longstanding and continuous support for Azerbaijan’s economic development. Highlighting the alignment of Azerbaijan`s socio-economic development priorities with global goals, Jabbarov stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve these objectives.

First Vice-President Jürgen Rigterink pointed out that the bilateral cooperation covers important issues, with Azerbaijan's globally important initiatives fostering partnership. Jürgen Rigterink congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024.

The two discussed potential areas of partnership with the bank, exploring opportunities for expanding joint activities in renewable energy, supporting the private sector, and improving the information technology ecosystem.

---

