Azerbaijan represented at International Strategic Communications Summit [PHOTOS]

24 November 2023 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The International Strategic Communications Summit “StratCom 23” started its work in Istanbul on November 24. The summit is held under the auspices of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Azernews reports.

This year's conference is dedicated to the theme “global fight against hybrid threats: stability, security, and solidarity. Azerbaijan is represented by Javid Musayev, Head of the Communications Policy Sector of the Department for Work with Non-governmental Organizations and Communications of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Besides, J. Musayev will take part in the panel session ”New Dilemmas of Strategic Communications: Information Security and Transparency," which will take place on the second day of the event.

The event, which will last two days, will discuss this topic in nine panel sessions.

---

