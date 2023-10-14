Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss works that can be performed in tourism sector

14 October 2023 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister, Batuhan Mumcu, met with the President of Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev in Baku, Azernews reports.

the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mumcu held a number of meetings in Azerbaijan, where he came to participate in the closing ceremony of the Gorkut Ata III Turkish World Film Festival.

Mumcu first met with Fuad Nagiyev, president of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities that could be carried out jointly. It was emphasized that the works to be carried out in this framework will contribute to cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, Batuhan Mumcu visited the Turkish embassy in Baku.

After his contacts, Mumcu went to the Baku Turkish Martyrdom with the accompanying staff and placed carnations on the graves of the martyrs.

Deputy Minister Mumcu shared a post on the social network. The post reads:

"We visited the Baku Turkish Martyrdom Cemetery. The struggle is with the spirit. We commemorate the martyrs of the Caucasian Islamic Army, who fought with their spirit for the independence of Azerbaijan, with mercy and compassion. Azerbaijan."

---

