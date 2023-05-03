Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 3 2023

Expert says preferential trade among Turkic-speaking countries paves way to fast economic growth

3 May 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Expert says preferential trade among Turkic-speaking countries paves way to fast economic growth
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Spanning between China an Europe, the Turkic world with its $1.2 trillion GDP and over 170 million population is an emerging economic and political power.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more