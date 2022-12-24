Azernews.Az

Saturday December 24 2022

Minister: Funds allocated to non-oil, gas sector up by 24.5 pct [PHOTO]

24 December 2022 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
The funds allocated to the non-oil and gas sector have increased by 24.5 percent in January-November 2022, Azernews reports, referring to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

