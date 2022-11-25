Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Azerbaijan, ADB discuss technical support for capital market dev't

25 November 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank have discussed the provision of technical support for the development of the capital market, Azernews reports.

