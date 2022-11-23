Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 23 2022

Minister: Funds allocated to fixed capital up by 8.2 pct [PHOTO]

23 November 2022 12:29 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: Funds allocated to fixed capital up by 8.2 pct [PHOTO]

The funds allocated to the fixed capital have increased by 8.2 percent and reached AZN11.7 billion ($6.9bn) in January-October 2022, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

