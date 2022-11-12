Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund makes regular payments of bond interest

12 November 2022 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made regular payments of bond interest, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the Fund bond prospectus, a certain part of the nominal residual value of the securities, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the mortgage coverage assets, is paid along with the interest payment on the bond payment date.

On November 10, the issuer made another payment of interest on bonds AZ2006008687. Proceeding from this, the full payment of par value was made due to the expiration of the circulation period in accordance with the bond issue terms.

