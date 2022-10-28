ADB seeks to support technological startups in Azerbaijan's regions - country director

28 October 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) seeks to support technologies startup in Azerbaijan's regions, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Azerbaijan Candice McDeigan said during the presentation on the ecosystem of technological startups in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on October 28.

"Supporting any business is a key factor in supporting the economic development of a country. In order to become a viable business, startups need to be given access to funding, infrastructure and other important elements," she said.

According to McDeigan, Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of technology startups not only in the capital but also in the regions.

"ADB also sees a huge interest among the youth in Azerbaijan in launching their own startups. This is really important because this area is developing rapidly and the initiatives of the younger generation will guarantee the success of startups in the country," she added.

--

