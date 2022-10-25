Minister: Funds allocated to fixed capital up by 4.6 pct [PHOTO]

25 October 2022 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The funds allocated to the fixed capital have increased by 4.6 percent in January-September 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

He added that domestic investment saw a 20.5 percent increase.

Noting that the investments allocated to the fixed capital by the non-state-owned organizations (except for AIOC) increased by 11.4 percent, the minister also stated that the capital investments of the state-owned structures rose by 21.5 percent.

Moreover, funds allocated to the construction work increased by 22.3 percent.

