Nur-Sultan to host 18th meeting of Azerbaijani-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission

The eighteenth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Nur-Sultan on July 5, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov left for Kazakhstan to participate in the meeting.

The participants in the meeting will review the work done since the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, and discuss cooperation in trade and economic, energy, transport, logistics, industrial and information and communication sectors, agriculture, food security, and other sectors.

The co-chairs of the joint intergovernmental commission are Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Bakhyt Sultanov.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004. The two countries closely cooperate in various fields of economy. Some 159 companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services. Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market and Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.

