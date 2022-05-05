By Trend

According to the results of April 2022, the monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 14.5 billion manat ($8.5 billion), which is 1.4 percent or 204 million manat ($120 million) more than the previous month, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

According to CBAR, the monetary base increased by 9.6 percent, or 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million) on an annualized basis.

The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 13.3 billion manat ($7.8 billion) in April 2021.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz