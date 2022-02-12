By Trend

Georgia’s re-export of cars to Azerbaijan in 2021 amounted to $248.3 million, which is an increase of 9.7 percent, compared to $226.3 million over 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The volume of the re-exported cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan over the reporting period of 2021 also increased by 66.7 percent – from 23,348 to 38,942.

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan imported $20.1 million worth of cars from Georgia in December 2021, which is a decrease of 9 percent, compared to $22.1 million over the same month of 2020.

The amount of re-exported cars to Azerbaijan from Georgia in December 2021 also decreased by 4.7 percent, compared to $21.1 million in November 2021.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks first among the main importers of re-exported cars from Georgia over 2021, followed by Ukraine ($88 million) and Kazakhstan ($23.4 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s re-export of cars in 2021 amounted to $456.5 million, which is an increase of 12.9 percent, compared to $404.1 million over 2020.

---

