Azerbaijani schoolchildren once again excelled at the international knowledge contest. Thus, the team representing our country won a total of 5 medals, including 1 silver and 4 bronze, at the 6th International Olympiad of Metropolises in Moscow. Said Nasibov, an 11th-grade student of the Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev, who was prepared for the competition with the support of Azercell, won a bronze medal in Informatics.

The Olympiad held in the capital of the Russian Federation was joined by schoolchildren aged 14-18 from the world's largest cities. Overall, 257 competitors from 32 countries tested their knowledge and skills at the international competition. Azerbaijan was represented by 8 participants competing in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and computer science. Proudly, our schoolchildren have achieved great results in each subject. In addition to winning 5 medals, the Azerbaijani team took third place in the blitz contest.

It should be noted that the preparation of national teams in Informatics for international competitions has been carried out since 2017 with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, a proud partner of the Ministry of Education and the National Olympic Team in Informatics. According to the cooperation agreement signed between the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and “Azercell Telecom” LLC, talented students from all over the country are trained for the International Olympiads in special centers organized in partnership with Azercell. So far, Azercell attracted dozens of teens to the training process, allowing them to demonstrate their capabilities in the international arena. The students have repeatedly achieved high results in prestigious competitions, grabbing medals from almost each of them. Thus, since 2017, Azerbaijani schoolchildren won a total of 27 medals in international Olympiads and competitions of various scales, including 1 gold, 7 silver, and 19 bronze.

Azercell Telecom continues its social projects to increase interest in ICT and technological literacy among the youth and wishes success to all our schoolchildren who raise the Azerbaijani flag!

