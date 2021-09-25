By Trend

Digitalization is the most important tool for ensuring the transparency of transit traffic, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

Nabiyev made the remark at an event of the countries participating in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in Baku.

Digitalization also provides a level playing field between carriers, he said.

“In the context of competition created by neighboring countries, in order to increase the transit capabilities of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, it is important to optimize tariffs, simplify regulatory and customs procedures for transit cargo,” Nabiyev said.

During the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov noted that freight traffic on the TITR has increased despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The liberation of the lands of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation created new opportunities for the promotion of transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan. Our country plays an active role in the development of international transport corridors, expansion of multimodal infrastructure,” Gurbanov said.

The event was also attended by Chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Railways Nurlan Sauranbayev, Chairman of the Georgian Railway JSC David Peradze, Secretary General of the TITR legal entities association Rakhmetolla Kudaibergenov, General Director of the Turkish State Railways Hasan Pezuk, Chairman of the Aktau International Sea Trade Port JSC Abai Turikpembayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC Rauf Valiyev, General Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov and Chairman of the Kuryk port Serik Ahmadov.

