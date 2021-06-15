By Trend

The new status of Azercosmos OJSC will give impetus to the development of Azerbaijan’s space industry, cooperation in the international arena, both with private and state enterprises, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev said.

Nabiyev made the remark during the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX-2021), organized by the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities in cooperation with the International Astronautical Federation through the assistance of the Saint Petersburg Committee for Tourism Development, Trend reports on June 15.

“The ministry pays special attention to the issue of changing the status of Azerbaijan's Azercosmos satellite operator, its transformation into a space agency,” the minister added.

Nabiyev stressed that Azerbaijan was able to render competitive space services through the participation of specialists in the scientific, educational and industrial spheres.

"I believe that this will expand innovations and attract investments in the space industry,” the minister said. “Our country creates new services in the space industry, as well as facilitates their appearance into the regional markets."

“Azerbaijan supports new participants in this sphere through legal and financial support,” Nabiyev said.

"Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in the field of astronautics with other countries within the international cooperation,” the minister said.

“The global conference to be held in 2023 in Azerbaijan will give impetus to the development of cooperation and space diplomacy,” Nabiyev said.

“We are waiting for all participants at the International Astronautical Congress in Baku in 2023," the minister added.

--

