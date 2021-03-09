By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased export volume of various goods in January 2021, Azertag has reported.

In January this year, Azerbaijan exported 104 tons of tea worth $760,000, thus increasing the export volume by 121 percent in quantitative terms. It should be noted that the country exported 47 tons of tea worth $317,000 in January 2020.

Moreover, in January, the country increased exports of powdered sugar to 3,066 tons with the value of export amounting to $1.5 million. In January 2020, Azerbaijan exported 1,157 tons of powdered sugar worth $511.000.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has increased export of cotton fiber to 10,400 tons and cotton yarn to 1,400 tons. The value of exported goods was $14.3 million and $3.2 million respectively. In January 2020, 7,800 tons of cotton fiber worth $10.5 million and 1,200 tons of cotton yarn worth $2.9 million were exported.

Meanwhile, export of aluminium and aluminium products increased to 6,064 tons worth $13.8 million in January 2021. It should be noted that the value of exported aluminium and aluminium products amounted to 4,744 tons worth $8.9 million in the same month of last year.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $1.6 billion, including $146 million in the non-oil sector in January 2021. In the list of non-oil exports, persimmons ranked first with $16.7 million, followed by cotton fiber with $14.3 million and hazelnuts with $10.2 million. Additionally, In January, non-oil goods worth $52.7 million were exported to Turkey, $42.8 million to Russia, $10 million to Switzerland, $6.4 million to Georgia and $4.3 million to China.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz