By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on January 28 decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 12.1635 manat or $7.15 (0.39 percent), amounting to 3,125.977 manat or $1,838, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3315 manat or $0.19 (0.77 percent), amounting to 42.744 manat or $25.14. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 46.0955 manat or $27.11 (2.48 percent) and amounted to 1,812.8885 manat or $1,066, and per ounce of palladium - by 27.693 manat or $16.29 (0.7 percent), amounting to 3,927.697 manat or $2,310.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 95.3615 manat or $56.09 (3 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.4948 manat or $1.46 (5.5 percent). The price of platinum per ounce increased by 41.9305 manat or $24.46 (2.4 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 88.417 manat or $52.01 (2.2 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 440.7165 manat or $259.2 (16.4 percent), silver - by 12.0462 manat or $7.08 (39.2 percent), platinum - by 129.6845 manat or $76.28 (7.7 percent), palladium - by 11.9425 manat or $70.25 (0.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan.28, 2021 3,125.977 42.744 1.812.8885 3,927.697 Jan.27, 2021 3,138.1405 43.0755 1.858.984 3,955.39 Dec.28, 2021 3,221.3385 45.2388 1.770.958 4,016.114 Jan.28, 2020 2,685.2605 30.6978 1.683.204 3,915.7545 Daily difference: Manat -12.1635 -0.3315 -46.0955 -27.693 % -0.39 -0.77 -2.48 -0.7 Monthly difference: Manat -95.3615 -2.4948 41.9305 -88.417 % -3 -5.5 2.4 -2.2 Annual difference: Manat 440.7165 12.0462 129.6845 11.9425 % 16.4 39.2 7.7 0.3

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz