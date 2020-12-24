By Ayya Lmahamad

Iran has expressed its readiness to participate in the restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated territories.

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war on September 27 and November 10.

Iran’s involvement in the restoration work was discussed during Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev’s visit to Iran on December 22.

During the visit, Mustafayev met with Head of the Iranian Presidential Administration Mahmoud Vaezi, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Defense and Armed Forces Support Minister Amir Hatemi.

The parties discussed cooperation in the fields of road transport, energy, trade and economic, infrastructure and military-technical areas.

During Mustafayev’s meeting with the Head of the Iranian Presidential Administration, the importance of the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of countries was stressed.

It was emphasized that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands is an important condition for peace and stability in the region. Moreover, it was noted that the restoration of control over 132 km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border creates new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Iranian side noted that President Aliyev’s statement that the Azerbaijani-Iranian border is the border of friendship was positively welcomed and highly appreciated in Iran. The political will of the heads of state of both countries has raised the scale of cooperation between the two countries to the highest level.

At the meeting held at the Iranian Energy Ministry cooperation between the two countries in the field of electricity and steps to be taken to accelerate ongoing projects were discussed. In addition, the issues of connection of the Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia energy systems, trade-in electricity between Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey was emphasized.

The parties also discussed Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants, including the next steps to be taken for the early completion of the construction of Khudaferin and Maiden Tower hydropower plants, as well as meetings of commissions and working groups established for the implementation of projects and their results.

Likewise, possibilities of cooperation in the field of electricity in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the participation of Iranian companies in the restoration work was discussed. The exemplary nature of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the field of joint exploitation of border rivers was also noted.

The agreement was reached to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the joint exploitation of the Araz hydroelectric power plant and the hydroelectric complex in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at a high level in 2021.

Additionally, during the meeting at the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support, an exchange of views took place on issues of military-technical cooperation. The Iranian side expressed its readiness to share with Azerbaijan its experience and capabilities in the field of mines and explosives defusing in the liberated territories.

