The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, Trend reports on Nov. 13 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.1325 manat or $7.725 (0.41 percent) and amounted to 3,192.1325 manat or $1,877.725 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 15.3085 manat or $9.005 (0.38 percent) and amounted to 3,997.7115 manat ($2,351.595).

The price of silver decreased by 0.0088 manat or 0.005 cents (0.02 percent) and amounted to 41.2121 manat ($24.24).

The price of platinum increased by 33.201 manat or $19.53 (2.24 percent) and amounted to 1.512,218 manat (88 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 58.5735 manat or $34.45 (1.8 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 24.854 manat or $14.62 (1.7 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.9561 manat or 56 cents (2.3 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 104.499 manat or $61.47 (2.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 709.5205 manat or $417.365 (28.6 percent), silver grew by 12.5093 manat or $7.358 (36.2 percent), palladium rose by 1,096.857 manat or 64 cents (37.8 percent) and platinum increased by 28.713 manat or $16.89 (1.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 13, 2020 3,192.1325 41.2121 1,512.218 3,997.7115 Nov. 12, 2020 3.179 41.2209 1,479.017 4,013.02 Oct. 13, 2020 3,250.706 42.1682 1,487.364 4,102.2105 Nov. 13, 2019 2,482.612 28.7028 1,483.505 2,900.8545 Change in a day: in man. 13.1325 -0.0088 33.201 -15.3085 in % 0.41 -0.02 2.24 -0.38 Change in a month in man. -58.5735 -0.9561 24.854 -104.499 in % -1.8 -2.3 1.7 -2.5 Change in a year in man. 709.5205 12.5093 28.713 1,096.857 in % 28.6 43.6 1.9 37.8

