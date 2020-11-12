By Trend

Turkey will build a railway to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Turkish Minister of Transport, and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said, Trend reports on Nov. 12.

“The planning work is currently underway,” Karaismailoglu added.

A number of Azerbaijani-Turkish documents were signed following the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 25, 2020.

Among these documents is the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project”.

The document was signed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu.

“The Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway is the continuation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route,” Turkish ex-Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan told Trend earlier. “This railway line will also be connected to the logistics center in Kars.”

"The construction of a railway to Nakhchivan with an access to Iran will connect this section with the East-West railway corridor passing through such cities as Edirne, Istanbul, Eskisehir, Ankara, Yozgat, Sivas, Erzincan, Erzurum, and Kars, which will, even more, strengthen Turkey's position,” Turhan said. “On the other hand, the construction of the railway will contribute to the development of Igdir agrarian province and will also have a positive effect on the profitability of the Sivas-Erzincan-Erzurum-Kars railway."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz