By Trend

The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction, Trend reports referring to the service.

The state service said that the auction was held on October 27, resulting in the privatization of 13 state-owned facilities (vehicles).

According to the service, those willing to participate in the auction can not only place an electronic order for the selected state property but also join the online auctions. Those interested in the process can come to the Property Services Zone of the State Service on Property Issues on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

Persons wishing to bid on the official website of the State Service on Property Issues (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of a customer.

On the day of the auction, by picking ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az), potential participants can join the auction.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz