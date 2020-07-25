By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 131.393 manat or $77.29 (4.2 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,141.219 manat ($1,847.78), which is 3 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 13
|
3,015.018
|
July 20
|
3,075.4105
|
July 14
|
3,032.868
|
July 21
|
3,090.3025
|
July 15
|
3,051.5255
|
July 22
|
3,156.424
|
July 16
|
3,080.0175
|
July 23
|
3,177.1555
|
July 17
|
3,062.5925
|
July 24
|
3,206.8035
|
Average weekly
|
3,048.4043
|
Price
|
3,141.219
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5633 manat or $3.27 (16.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 36.4388 manat ($21.43), which is 19.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 13
|
30.6237
|
July 20
|
32.8423
|
July 14
|
30.9817
|
July 21
|
34.386
|
July 15
|
31.1109
|
July 22
|
37.9967
|
July 16
|
31.9701
|
July 23
|
38.5636
|
July 17
|
31.6464
|
July 24
|
38.4056
|
Average weekly
|
30.5806
|
Price
|
36.4388
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan soared by 110.2195 manat or $64.83 (7.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491.8452 manat ($877.56), which is 6.9 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 13
|
1,383.664
|
July 20
|
1,429.6065
|
July 14
|
1,402.1175
|
July 21
|
1,436.2195
|
July 15
|
1,431.179
|
July 22
|
1,494.8695
|
July 16
|
1,452.8625
|
July 23
|
1,558.7045
|
July 17
|
1,418.752
|
July 24
|
1,539.826
|
Average weekly
|
1,395.602
|
Price
|
1,491.8452
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 197.0725 manat or $115.92 (5.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,569.9779 manat ($2,099.99), which is 8.6 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 13
|
3,259.138
|
July 20
|
3,436.873
|
July 14
|
3,288.7945
|
July 21
|
3,488.706
|
July 15
|
3,288.7945
|
July 22
|
3,644.706
|
July 16
|
3,290.1545
|
July 23
|
3,645.429
|
July 17
|
3,307.027
|
July 24
|
3,633.9455
|
Average weekly
|
3,286.7817
|
Price
|
3,569.9779
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 25)
