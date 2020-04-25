By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 13 1.7 April 20 1.7 April 14 1.7 April 21 1.7 April 15 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0151 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8406 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 13 1.8592 April 20 1.8482 April 14 1.8602 April 21 1.8415 April 15 1.8657 April 22 1.8443 April 16 1.8488 April 23 1.8386 April 17 1.8479 April 24 1.8308 Average weekly 1.8557 Average weekly 1.8406

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 13 0.0232 April 20 0.0228 April 14 0.0233 April 21 0.0225 April 15 0.0233 April 22 0.022 April 16 0.0227 April 23 0.0224 April 17 0.0232 April 24 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0225

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0037 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2442 manat.