By Trend

Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 8.7465 manat to 2,532 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0358 manat to 29.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.3355 manat to 1,517 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 20.893 manat to nearly 2,984 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 23, 2019 Oct. 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,532.6855 2,523.9390 Silver XAG 29.8255 29.8613 Platinum XPT 1,517.8195 1,510.4840 Palladium XPD 2,984.8770 3,005.7700