Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 8.7465 manat to 2,532 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0358 manat to 29.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 7.3355 manat to 1,517 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 20.893 manat to nearly 2,984 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Oct. 23, 2019
|
Oct. 22, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,532.6855
|
2,523.9390
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.8255
|
29.8613
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,517.8195
|
1,510.4840
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,984.8770
|
3,005.7700
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 23)
