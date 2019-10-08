By Trend

The Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) at the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan's State Security Service has published the rating of state websites by the number of visits in the third quarter of 2019.

TOP 10 official internet resources of government agencies Total visits Total visitors 1. tqdk.gov.az

2. edu.gov.az

3. dim.gov.az

4. taxes.gov.az

5. mod.gov.az

6. migration.gov.az

7. mia.gov.az

8. mfa.gov.az

9. fhn.gov.az

10. customs.gov.az 1. tqdk.gov.az

2. dim.gov.az

3. edu.gov.az

4. mia.gov.az

5. mod.gov.az

6. customs.gov.az

7. taxes.gov.az

8. mfa.gov.az

9. azal.az

10. cabmin.gov.az TOP 5 internet resources of local executive bodies Total visits Unique visitors 1.binegedi-ih.gov.az 2. qazax-ih.gov.az 3. sabunchu -ih.gov.az 4. nasimi-ih.gov.az 5. qebele-ih.gov.az 1. qebele-ih.gov.az 2. binegedi-ih.gov.az 3. qazax-ih.gov.az 4. sabunchu-ih.gov.az 5. nasimi-ih.gov.az TOP 10 countries by number of visits to internet resources of Azerbaijani government agencies 1. Azerbaijan 2. US 3. Russia 4. Turkey 5. Ukraine 6. Germany 7. UK 8. Estonia 9. France 10. China

