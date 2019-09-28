By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 16 1.7 Sept. 23 1.7 Sept. 17 1.7 Sept. 24 1.7 Sept. 18 1.7 Sept. 25 1.7 Sept. 19 1.7 Sept. 26 1.7 Sept. 20 1.7 Sept. 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0171 manats or 0.9 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8664 manats. Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 16 1.8825 Sept. 23 1.8739 Sept. 17 1.8722 Sept. 24 1.8684 Sept. 18 1.8811 Sept. 25 1.8692 Sept. 19 1.8766 Sept. 26 1.8635 Sept. 20 1.8799 Sept. 27 1.8568 Average weekly 1.8785 Average weekly 1.8664 The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 16 0.0266 Sept. 23 0.0266 Sept. 17 0.0266 Sept. 24 0.0266 Sept. 18 0.0264 Sept. 25 0.0266 Sept. 19 0.0264 Sept. 26 0.0265 Sept. 20 0.0265 Sept. 27 0.0264 Average weekly 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0265 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2982 manats. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 16 0.2964 Sept. 23 0.2962 Sept. 17 0.2967 Sept. 24 0.2975 Sept. 18 0.2982 Sept. 25 0.2984 Sept. 19 0.2990 Sept. 26 0.2997 Sept. 20 0.2973 Sept. 27 0.2994 Average weekly 0.2975 Average weekly 0.2982

