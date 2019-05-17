By Trend

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 568,600 manats on May 16, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the bonds in the secondary market.

The daily volume of transactions on bonds on the stock exchange amounted to 526,300 manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on USD bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

The volume of transactions amounted to 42,300 manats on the secondary market of shares at BSE. During the day, 17,100 transactions on shares were concluded.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 17)

