By Trend

Iran's Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) asked Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan to pursue the multilateral treaty between the countries of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia in order to develop the technology market between neighbors.

At a meeting with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi stated that the visit aims to address some barriers between the two countries in the field of information and technology cooperation.

"The most important issue which was addressed during the meeting was pursuing the multilateral treaty between Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia to develop the technology market between neighboring countries,” the ICT Minister Azari Jahromi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"We have reached an agreement with Turkey on cybersecurity, and we are now working on the issue," he said. Jahromi emphasized that the Ministry is looking forward to further development of communications and technology market between the two countries.

“In the near future, we will announce good news about the investment of the two countries in this area. As for the ​​information transit from east to west and from south to north, our relations with Turkey are expanding," he added.

Jahromi also announced that startup companies in Turkey are invited to attend ELECOMP exhibition in Iran. "In its turn, Iran has promised its Turkish counterpart that Iranian start-up companies and representatives of the private sector will participate at the technology exhibition in Turkey.”

“After intensification of the sanctions, Iran faced a lot of problems due to its limited cooperation with a number of foreign Internet companies,” said Jahromi. Referring to the latest development of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the field of information technologies, he said, “Iran has decided to boost its cooperation with neighboring countries to overcome the sanctions.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz