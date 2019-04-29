By Trend

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) took part in the 11th International Economic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in Kazan city (Russia’s Tatarstan Republic) on April 24-26, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

During the event, discussions were held on the expansion of trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between the OIC member countries and Tatarstan.

As part of the summit, a meeting was held between Chairman of the Agency’s Board Orkhan Mammadov and Minister of Entrepreneur Development of Malaysia Mohd Redzuan Yusof. During the meeting, the parties exchanged experience and views on the implementation of joint projects.

Within his visit to Kazan, Mammadov got acquainted with working processes at the enterprise on the model of entrepreneurship development in Tatarstan.

