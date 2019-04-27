By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 22-26), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 15
|
1.7
|
April 22
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
April 19
|
1.7
|
April 26
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0174 manats or about 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.90396 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 15
|
1.9225
|
April 22
|
1.9105
|
April 16
|
1.9219
|
April 23
|
1.9126
|
April 17
|
1.9216
|
April 24
|
1.9068
|
April 18
|
1.9202
|
April 25
|
1.8968
|
April 19
|
1.9105
|
April 26
|
1.8931
|
Average weekly
|
1.9193
|
Average weekly
|
1.90396
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0003 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02652 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 15
|
0.0264
|
April 22
|
0.0263
|
April 16
|
0.0264
|
April 23
|
0.0264
|
April 17
|
0.0265
|
April 24
|
0.0267
|
April 18
|
0.0266
|
April 25
|
0.0266
|
April 19
|
0.0266
|
April 26
|
0.0266
|
Average weekly
|
0.0265
|
Average weekly
|
0.02652
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0053 percent or 1,8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28974 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 15
|
0.294
|
April 22
|
0.2862
|
April 16
|
0.2927
|
April 23
|
0.2888
|
April 17
|
0.2941
|
April 24
|
0.2906
|
April 18
|
0.2949
|
April 25
|
0.2916
|
April 19
|
0.2917
|
April 26
|
0.2915
|
Average weekly
|
0.2935
|
Average weekly
|
0.28974
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz