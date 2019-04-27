By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 22-26), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 15 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 26 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0174 manats or about 1 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.90396 manats. Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 15 1.9225 April 22 1.9105 April 16 1.9219 April 23 1.9126 April 17 1.9216 April 24 1.9068 April 18 1.9202 April 25 1.8968 April 19 1.9105 April 26 1.8931 Average weekly 1.9193 Average weekly 1.90396 The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0003 manats or 1.1 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02652 manats. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 15 0.0264 April 22 0.0263 April 16 0.0264 April 23 0.0264 April 17 0.0265 April 24 0.0267 April 18 0.0266 April 25 0.0266 April 19 0.0266 April 26 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0265 Average weekly 0.02652 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0053 percent or 1,8 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28974 manats. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 15 0.294 April 22 0.2862 April 16 0.2927 April 23 0.2888 April 17 0.2941 April 24 0.2906 April 18 0.2949 April 25 0.2916 April 19 0.2917 April 26 0.2915 Average weekly 0.2935 Average weekly 0.28974

---

