By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.903 manats or 0.61 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,117.0032 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 3 2,083.2735 December 10 2,123.6145 December 4 2,102.713 December 11 2,119.2625 December 5 2,099.364 December 12 2,115.4205 December 6 2,107.8555 December 13 2,116.007 December 7 2,108.0935 December 14 2,110.7115 Average weekly 2,100.2599 Average weekly 2,117.0032

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1562 manats or 0.63 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.9032 manats. Change in price of one ounce of silver December 3 24.342 December 10 24.8128 December 4 24.6241 December 11 24.8204 December 5 24.5743 December 12 24.8449 December 6 24.6038 December 13 25.0689 December 7 24.6284 December 14 24.969 Average weekly 24.5545 Average weekly 24.9032 Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 6.647 manats or 0.49 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,347.5322 manats. Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 3 1,379.533 December 10 1,346.8505 December 4 1,367.803 December 11 1,330.76 December 5 1,347.845 December 12 1,336.7525 December 6 1,352.6135 December 13 1,369.8005 December 7 1,340.875 December 14 1,353.4975 Average weekly 1,357.7339 Average weekly 1,347.5322 Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 65.314 manats or 3.14 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,118.1269 manats. Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 3 2,024.3345 December 10 2,079.491 December 4 2,068.3305 December 11 2,089.64 December 5 2,092.53 December 12 2,124.116 December 6 2,117.758 December 13 2,152.5825 December 7 2,039.915 December 14 2,144.805 Average weekly 2,068.5736 Average weekly 2,118.1269

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz