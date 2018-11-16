By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani companies reached an agreement on the export of wine and other alcoholic beverages to China, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message.

The agreements were reached as part of the ProWine China International Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits in China’s Shanghai city.

A delegation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs participated in the exhibition by using a single stand with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The ‘Azeri Sharab’ company signed an agreement on the supply of alcoholic beverages worth $3 million to Shanghai at the exhibition.

The company "Azeri Sharab" ("Azəri Şərab") has signed an agreement on the supply of alcoholic beverages to Shanghai for $3million. Such companies as A + Co, "Jalilabad Sharab-2" ("Cəlilabad Şərab-2"), "Tovuz Baltiya" ("Tovuz Baltiya"), Merit-Brand, "Sharg Ulduzu", "Aspi-Agro "(" Aspi-Aqro ")," Ganja Sharab-2 "(" Gəncə Şərab-2 ") and Fireland reached primary agreements on the supply of their products to China.

The Shirvan company also reached an agreement on the supply of its products to Japanese and Chinese companies.

Over 120 kinds of wines and other alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers were showcased at the exhibition.

Azerbaijan, focusing widely on an export-led growth strategy, aims to expand the list of its foreign trade partners. By the end of this year the country plans to organize some five missions to increase awareness about the local production and promote “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

In 2017, Azerbaijan produced more than one million decaliters of wine, 375,000 decaliters of which were exported. The main directions of sales of Azerbaijani wine are Russia and China, where 338,000 and 27,000 decalitres were delivered respectively.

Last year, the export of Azerbaijani wine products brought to the country $6 million (which is more than twice as high as in 2016), of them $1 million was delivered to China.

Following the results of five months of 2018, the export of Azerbaijani wine increased by 80 percent.

The implementation of the State Program on the development of winemaking provides for an increase in the export of Azerbaijani wine fivefold to 2025.

Viticulture in Azerbaijan has an ancient history. The proof of this is that during the archaeological excavations conducted in Aghstafa region of Azerbaijan in 1962, grape seeds were found. Archaeological finds in Uzerliktepe, Kultepe and Gazakh evidence to the ancient culture of winemaking, which is going back to the end of the III millennium BC.

In the 1980s the State Committee for Viticulture of Azerbaijan occupied the first place in the USSR, outstripping the oil industry.

Winemaking is one of the profitable and historical spheres of the agro-industry. About 210 wineries operated in Azerbaijan in the 1980s, while over 151,000 workers and specialists worked in the winemaking system.

On the territory of Azerbaijan, both white and red wines are produced. In particular, most wines are produced at the Khachmaz factory. Hence the best white, red and pink wines are exported to Russia, Ukraine, the Baltic States, Poland, France, Spain, Turkey and China.

Among the most famous varieties used in wine production are Kishmish, Bendi, Gamashara, Gizili, Marandi, White Shani, Aligote, Sauvignon, Muscat, Pinot, Riesling and others. In total, the state grows more than 450 varieties of grapevine.

