Schedule of traffic and the number of departures of the Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran)-Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) international high-speed train No.15/16 will be changed, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend April 3.

Starting from April 5, the train will be sent every Thursday from Nakhchivan and every Saturday from Mashhad starting from April 7.

“The functioning of the route is aimed at the sustainable development of friendly relations, strengthening of railway and tourist ties between the two countries,” the company said.

No. 16 Nakhchivan-Mashhad from April 5, 2018 departure every Thursday high-speed train (Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) once a week No. 15 Mashhad-Nakhchivan from April 8, 2018 arrival on Sundays Travel time: 32 hours 12 min. Travel time: 30 hours 10 min. Arrival Stop Departure Intermediate points Distance, km. code Arrival Stop Departure Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (GMT+4) - - 13-10 Nakhchivan 0 550803 07-05 - - 13-28 Gara Bork 11 550822 - - 6-47 - - 13-43 Nehram 21 550841 - - 6-32 - - 14-04 Darasham 35 550875 - - 6-11 14-25 20 14-45 Julfa (Azerbaijan) 45 550004 5-30 20 5-50 The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (GMT+4:30) 15-40 120 17-40 Julfa (Iran) 50 03-45 110 05-35 20-05 55 21-00 Tabriz 196 00-20 60 01-20 23-28 5 23-33 Maragheh 325 22-06 5 22-11 02-33 5 02-38 Mianeh 494 18-23 5 18-28 04-24 20 04-44 Zanjan 617 16-35 5 16-40 06-39 5 06-44 Qazvin 788 14-17 20 14-37 07-51 2 07-53 Karaj 891 13-07 2 13-09 08-42 45 09-27 Tehran 932 11-33 40 12-13 11-47 15 12-02 Semnan 1160 09-00 5 09-05 14-34 10 14-44 Shahrud 1361 06-37 15 06-52 19-35 From April 6, 2018 arrival on Fridays - Mashhad 1858 01-25 From April 7, 2018 Departure on Saturdays

