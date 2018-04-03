By Rashid Shirinov

New mobile application presented by GS1 Azerbaijan allows scanning barcodes and receiving detailed information about products, said Zaur Gardashov, the head of Azexport portal.

He noted that the informational base of the application is interconnected with the international base.

“We have certain developments with GS1, for example, regarding the possibility of obtaining detailed information on products registered with Azexport,” Gardashov told Trend.

He added that its search principle will also be related to the scanning of barcodes. However, for now, a version that allows checking the presence of barcodes in the GS1 database was proposed.

“Accordingly, the lack of information will mean that the product is counterfeit,” Gardashov said.

The GS1 Azerbaijan application is currently available for devices running the Android operating system. The application will be also available in the App Store in the next two weeks.

The standards of bar coding and recommendations are created by the international non-governmental organization GS1. The organization renders services to producer enterprises and individual entrepreneurs who use the common bar code standards for the numbering of traded products.

At the EAN General Assembly held in Berlin in 1999, the EAN-Azerbaijan (later GS1 Azerbaijan) was accepted as the member of EAN-International and was allocated by 476 prefix, which allows conduction of unique database.

All product identification numbers starting from these digits are introduced and registered in GS1 Azerbaijan according to the international rules. GS1 Azerbaijan is competent member of the International Association and represents interests of enterprises and organizations in the country.

